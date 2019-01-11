Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years Posters Focus on Heroes and Villains

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently celebrated a pretty major milestone, and a new series of posters are here to celebrate.

Bottleneck Gallery recently debuted two new prints on their website, which are centered around the MCU’s tenth anniversary. The two posters, which are designed by John Guydo, showcase both the heroes and the villains that have graced the big screen for the past decade of MCU films.

The prints are available both individually and together, and will be available until Sunday, January 13th. The individual posters will set fans back $50 each, or a set of two can be bought for $95. A blue-tinted “variant” printing was also available, but has since sold out.

At the moment, it’s largely unclear exactly what the MCU has in store, with things expected to be shaken up in a major way with this spring’s Avengers: Endgame.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” MCU producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com last year. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-[Avengers: Endgame], and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore said. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before [Avengers: Endgame] is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.