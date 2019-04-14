Disney May Have Confirmed Marvel’s Comic-Con Plans

In the hustle and bustle that was the massive Disney+ launching event earlier this week, the House of Mouse maybe let it slip that Marvel Studios would be returning to San Diego Comic-Con later this summer. At one point during their Investor Day 2019 presentation, one Disney executive made sure to point out the company would have presences at massive pop culture events throughout the year, including San Diego Comic-Con in July and D23 Expo in August.

With the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still unknown save for Spider-Man: Far From Home, it stands to reason that Marvel Studios would likely take advantage of a presence at either SDCC or D23 to unveil their upcoming films as the MCU moves into Phase 4. As it stands now, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com the production house wouldn’t be unveiling any additional movies until Far From Home hits tehaters.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige said at the time. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

With Far From Home set to hit theaters the first week of July, San Diego Comic-Con seems like the prime time for a massive movie drop announcement. In addition to the thousands of fans that will be swarming the convention center’s famed Hall H, Spider-Man will have had time to breathe at the box office before Marvel Studios completely upends the news cycle.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. The other two Marvel Studios films set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What other movies do you hope help make up Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

