After 2 Years, A Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Confirms Season 3 Release Window

One of Crunchyroll’s more underrated Isekai anime releases is coming back for new episodes after a two year wait, and has confirmed its release window with a new trailer and poster showing it all off. Crunchyroll has been offering a ton of great Isekai anime releases through the year thus far, and that includes both brand new releases and returning blockbuster franchises. But while there are some Isekai anime franchises getting much more attention than the others, there are a few that have fallen through the cracks due to the high level of competition.

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That’s the case for the anime adaptation for Miraijin A’s As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World original light novels. The first two seasons premiered pretty close together when the anime made its debut back in 2024, and then confirmed that a third season was in the works. After a two year wait, it’s now been confirmed that the Isekai is returning for Season 3 sometime later this Fall. To celebrate, you can check out the first trailer and poster for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 below.

What to Know for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 3

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As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime during the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this writing. It will feature a returning staff and production studio from the first two seasons with Takao Kato directing the new episodes for Studio Mother, Daisuke Ohigashi writing the scripts, Yuko Yahiro providing the character designs, and Kujira Yumemi composing the music. It’s also going to feature a returning voice cast.

That returning cast including the likes of Natsumi Fujiwara as Ars Louvent, Taito Ban as Ritsu Muses, Narumi Kaho as Charlotte Wraith, Miho Okasaki as Rosell Kischa, Kana Hanazawa as Lycia Plaid, Hitomi Nabatame as Mireille Grandion, and Haruka Tomatsu as Fahm. It’s got a lot going for it too as it not only taps into the current “appraisal” ability zeitgeist we’ve seen in a lot of new fantasy anime releases, but it’s another great anime about building a society bit by bit with each season.

Why You Should Watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat

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Some of the best Isekai anime hits don’t just feature overpowered heroes, but instead see their reincarnated main characters putting together a village or some kind of territory. That’s the case for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World with Ars Louvent, a former salaryman in Japan who wakes up as the son of a noble in his new life. But he also figures out that he has the ability to assess people for their skills, and decides to build his territory around the secretly most skilled people he can find to support him.

It’s not a series with big stakes with each episode, but instead is one that builds its world across the seasons instead. It’s got a lot of intrigue as Ars navigates his increasingly complicated political surroundings, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he fares from here. Make sure to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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