The Amazing Digital Circus Fans Protest Theatrical Release, With Creator Releasing Official Statement

Fathom Events has long been creating cinematic events for pop culture fans, not just by bringing live-streamed events and classic films to the silver screen, but also by giving a platform to fan-favorite properties. Such is the case with The Amazing Digital Circus, whose long-awaited series finale is set to arrive online later this year. In a shocking turn of events, the grand finale confirmed that it would be arriving in theaters on June 4th, with a somewhat lengthy run. Unfortunately, this release has caused an uproar amongst the fan community, and the creator of the series has had to respond.

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Since announcing that The Amazing Digital Circus finale would arrive in theaters, Fathom has been seeing some major ticket sales for those who want to see the conclusion on the biggest screen possible. In just four days, the cinematic event has already scored over $5 million in pre-sales alone, but fans hoping for a same-day release might be disappointed to learn that this isn’t in the cards. Specifically, the theatrical event will land two weeks before the final episode arrives online, and fans of the Digital Circus have been making their voices heard online. Creator Kevin Lerdwichagul released an official statement regarding the release.

The Digital Circus’s Theatrical Debut

Glitch

To start, Lerdwichagul stated that the reasoning behind why the finale was coming to theaters was to change the world of indie animation forever: “The reason we’re pushing for this at all is because this one event has the potential to change how the entire industry views indie animation. If this works, if we get a YouTube animated series into thousands of theatres globally, it opens the door not just for us, but for many creators, many projects, and the future of original, creator-led storytelling. To be blunt, getting to this point has been a massive uphill battle.”

The Glitch Productions CEO then discussed the two-week gap between the theatrical run and the digital debut. “The two-week gap came out of a lot of back and forth. Theaters were originally asking for a minimum of a month. I pushed hard to get it down to just one week or less, but they weren’t willing to budge that far. Two weeks was where we finally landed, and even that was apparently ‘unheard of’ for them. I get that it’s not ideal for everyone, and I genuinely hear the frustration. But if this works, it changes the game for us and for a lot of other independent creators down the line.”

As for the finale itself, here’s how Fathom describes the upcoming conclusion: “With Caine gone and the circus dark, the cast are left with only the mistakes and traumas of their pasts to keep them company. As the prospect of eternity closes in around them, they discover the truth about the Digital Circus and its history. Will they come to terms with what they uncover, or will they make… the other choice? Also, presumably at some point someone says something funny, because this ending can’t be THAT depressing, can it?” With the original pilot alone scoring over 425 million views as of the writing of this article, the animated original has secured a massive, passionate fanbase.

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Via Glitch Productions