Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Praises Marvel’s Approach to Reshoots

David Ayer had some praise for Marvel Studios’ reshooting processes. It all started because a group of fans were thinking about who would be good to direct a Namor movie. The Suicide Squad filmmaker’s name came up quickly and some fan had some sarcastic remarks about him not needing to reshoot if that came up. Criticisms of the Marvel Studios practices as they relate to allowing creative control to their directors. They argued that someone like Ayer would only be allowed to inject a small part of their own personal vision into the film. For his part, the Suicide Squad director didn’t agree and offered his read of the situation.

“Marvel is pretty smart they account for additional photography in the process,” he began. “They assemble after principle and then rip it apart again and reshoot. It’s a smart way to structure process.”

Ayer’s turn in Suicide Squad is still hotly debated by fans. Some think the movie was really on to something while others believe it was a complete misfire. He’s alternated between defending the work of him and his team on the film and acknowledging that there were forces beyond his control that could have compromised his vision for the film. It’s so hard to get a read on what actually happened and all fans are left with is speculation.

“Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways,” Ayer wrote on Twitter. “Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better.”

As evidenced by the last year at the movies, the Suicide Squad director will likely get another shot somewhere. Did you ever think you would hear Sam Raimi’s name associated with Marvel Studios? Now, it is looking more like he will have something to do with Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. Well, 2020 is a wild place, and that means that a big comic book film featuring Ayer could very well happen at some point.

