Marvel Studios Super Bowl Trailers: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ Good Possibilities

There’s a strong change that Marvel Studios will be bringing not one but two major movies to the super bowl this year.

Marvel has already unveiled the cross-promotion between Marvel’s Black Panther and Lexus. This promotion will air during commercial breaks on the night of the big game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Deadline reports that Disney has purchased a 30-second television spot and a 45-second television spot during the Super Bowl. If the pattern holds, these will likely be used for promoting upcoming Marvel Studios releases. Over the past two years, Disney has used the Super Bowl to promote Captain America: Civil War and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Black Panther is the obvious choice since the film is just weeks away. Avengers: Infinity War, coming this May, is another contender. Ant-Man and the Wasp is an outside chance considering the film won’t be out until July and that no footage has been shown thus far.

Disney tends to play things conservatively around the Super Bowl compared to other studios. It’s possible they’ll release shorter spot for television and offer longer trailers online at the same time.

Black Panther is currently projected for an opening weekend at the box office of up to $120 million. Black Panther was voted the most-anticipated solo movie debut of 2018. Avengers Infinity War was voted the most-anticipated movie of the year overall, with Black Panther coming in second place in the poll. Its safe to say that Marvel Studios is teed up for a big year in 2018.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th.

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.