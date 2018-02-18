Here’s How To Get Hasbro’s Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Figures First

Marvel Studios is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and things are looking better than ever with Black Panther roaring out of the gate and Avengers: Infinity War on deck in May. Marvel even made a sweet t-shirt that highlights their accomplishments over the past decade. But there’s more where that came from.

At Toy Fair this weekend, Marvel Studios officially announced that they have teamed up with Hasbro to produce a Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for the Marvel Legends series. As the name suggests, the lineup will include premium figures from across all of Marvel’s blockbuster hits. Images have been floating around for the last week or so, but today the first four figures from the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line were officially revealed – and we’re going to tell you how to be the first to pre-order them. You can skip down to the bottom to get right to it, but we’re going to start by breaking down the lineup:

First up is the Marvel Legends MCU Captain America and Crossbones 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – which depicts the characters as they appeared in Captain America: Civil War. The movie Crossbones figure is a first as far as we know, and the Captain America figure has a fantastic likeness of Chris Evans, which is also a first for the Marvel Legends line. As far as we’re concerned, this 2-pack is the most exciting release of the line at this point.

Next up is the Marvel Legends MCU Iron Man 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts Iron Man Mark VII as he appeared in The Avengers. Like the Captain America and Crossbones figures before it, the Iron Man figure has loads of articulation and detailing.

Finally, we have the Marvel Legends MCU Ronan the Accuser 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts the character as he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Now, for the important bit – how you can be among the first to secure these figures for your collection. Our understanding is that these figures will be available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth starting at midnight (EST) tonight – February 17th – 18th. You should be able to order yours right here – sorted by new releases (you could also try sorting by bestsellers). This schedule may change at the last minute, or there might be a slight delay, but this is what we know at the time of writing.

So if you want to start putting together “the ultimate MCU collection” tonight is the night to get started. We expect to see more releases in the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line in the days to come.

