Marvel Studios Clarifies Upcoming Debut of Transgender Character Is Not Coming Soon

Marvel fans were excited to hear that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was so willing to give LGBTQ+ characters more of a spotlight going forward this week. Now, a report from Variety alleges that the company misspoke when a comment about a transgender character would be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon was made this week. In the report, it is revealed that this statement was not meant to imply that, but was rather speaking about the first part about LGBTQ+ representation. When he said very soon, many quickly assumed that Eternals would be the film in question. In his comments about the representation present in that film, Feige said of the character in question, “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.” Many fans were absolutely ecstatic about the news, and count Avengers star Mark Ruffalo among them. Now, the company might have to deal with a little heat over the mistake in that moment. But, they remain committed to increasing diversity in their films going forward.

Feige and company are focused on having their diversity initiative include more than just their on-screen heroes. Representation behind the camera matters can open eyes as well, which DC experienced with Wonder Woman and is gearing up for more with Wonder Woman 1984. The head man is also making room for more diverse people behind the scenes. This will all allow the studio to showcase some different perspectives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Both films we have coming out in 2020 are directed by women,” Feige explained while gesturing toward Eternals and the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow. He would continue to point out that both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki on Disney+, are to be directed by women.

“We’ve got three other shows that we’ve announced, but we haven’t announced the players. Spoiler alert: two out of three of them are women,” Feige added. “And it makes for better stories, I say. When you’re sitting at a table, and everybody looks like you, you’re in trouble. You’re not gonna get the best story out of that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.