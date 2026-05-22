Spider-Man’s Greatest Power Is Actually Even Stronger Than Anyone Thought

Spider-Man can famously do everything a spider can do. Of course, he can also do a whole lot more than that. He can stick to walls and scale them like his arachnid namesake, and he does shoot webs, but he can also stick to completely sheer surfaces, and he doesn’t even generate the webs. Spiders aren’t traditionally known for their strength, either, but Spider-Man has been dramatically lifting heavy weights since he first declared superhero life his destiny. Without a doubt, though, Spider-Man’s number one power is the one that has no relation at all to real spiders: his Spider-Sense.

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Peter’s Spider-Sense warns him about any and all kinds of danger, be it physical or mental. This means that his body can react to and dodge a punch that he would never see coming, but it also means that he can detect bad outcomes that represent dangers. For example, if Peter were to take his mask off and someone were stalking him, his Spider-Sense would buzz to let him know that doing so would compromise his identity. His preternatural sense has saved Peter’s life more than any other power, and it’s always been as mysterious as it is useful. As Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #29 showed us, however, his Spider-Sense might be even more powerful than anyone thought possible, and that might not be a good thing.

The Ultimate Precog Radar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ever since he got his butt literally kicked into the stars by Hellgate, Spider-Man has been obsessed with getting stronger. He almost underwent serious gene modification with an evil alien scientist, and asked his new Techomorph buddy, Glitch, to upgrade his web formula, though said techno-organic alien rejected that it needed upgrades. Peter needed to get stronger to face Hellgate again, and since scientific options weren’t working, he went for a classic one: exercise till you drop. Spider-Man sought the advice of one of the greatest fighters in Marvel, Daredevil, for training on becoming an even better hero. Specifically, Matt trained Peter’s Spider-Sense.

Daredevil attacked Peter with a mix of gunfire and flashlights, telling him to sense the flashlights coming and dodge them. In the end, Spider-Man couldn’t dodge, but they discovered something interesting. Daredevil heard Spider-Man tense right before the flashlights turned on, meaning that he could sense them even though they weren’t a threat. This means that Peter’s Spider-Sense was a whole lot stronger than they thought, and that he could likely train it to detect just about any kind of event coming his way, like the ultimate precognitive radar. Still, Matt cautioned him. Spider-Man’s body clearly regulated his Spider-Sense for a reason, and pushing too hard could destroy that balance and, in turn, himself.

Seeing Everything Before It Happens

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The explanation for Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense being much more advanced than anyone thought already exists in canon. Specifically, Miles has learned to hone his Spider-Sense to act like a radar, revealing the entire area around him even while his eyes are closed. Spider-Boy can detect when other people are in danger, and gets impressions from touching objects. The Spider-Sense has never made total sense, but there’s always been the idea that it could be something much larger that Peter simply didn’t have access to. Heck, he used to be able to detect radio frequencies with this thing.

Peter’s powers have always been a lot stronger than most people initially think, and his Spider-Sense has always been his most versatile ability. This revelation not only ties its many disparate uses together but opens the door for all kinds of new interpretations of what Spider-Man is capable of. Spider-Man has always been able to see just into the future to dodge attacks and save lives, but what if he could detect everything around him all at once, to a degree that would overload even Daredevil? Spider-Man might just perceive the danger of the entire world in one go, and while this might just break him, it might push him to be an even greater hero.

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