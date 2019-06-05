Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso on Lady Sif MCU Return: “Never Say Never”

Earlier today, Reddit had its latest Marvel AMA featuring Victoria Alonso, the Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios. Alonso has been involved with every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She served as a co-producer on Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, and executive produced every film after. During her AMA, she answered tons of fan questions, and hinted at the possible return of Lady Sif.

The character played by Jaimie Alexander appeared in the first two Thor films, and was last seen playing the role in a 2015 episode of Agents of SHIELD. According to Alonso, a return is always possible!

“Will we ever see Sif again in future (Phase4) Marvel movies?,” u/Iron-EagleEyes asked.

“Never say never. We love Sif the character as we do our actress, Jaimie Alexander,” Alonso replied.

The answer may not be a definite yes, but it’s better than a flat out no!

While fans have been eager to see Alexander’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has been busy starring in her own series, Blindspot. However, the show was recently renewed for its fifth and final season, which means her schedule could be opening up. After the epic A-Force moment in Avengers: Endgame, fans are hoping to see the women of Marvel team up for their own movie. If that ever happens, it wouldn’t feel right without Lady Sif, who was one of the very first women to kick ass in the franchise. There have also been rumors of a Lady Sif series coming to Disney+, but nothing has been confirmed.

Alonso’s AMA took place on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” This AMA comes only a couple weeks after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige participated in the Reddit event.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.