Marvel Fan Recaps Entire MCU with Incredible Sixty-Second Supercut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise to ever hit Hollywood. As such, the set of two dozen films has attracted a massive fan base, including some with a specific group of skills — such as the ability to make fan videos that’ll leave your jaw on the floor. That’s most definitely the case with YouTuber Lindsay McCutcheon. Lindsay updated a nearly three-minute video first published last year with a fresh coat of music and some sneaky Avengers: Endgame clips and the end result…well, just see for yourself below.

As you can see, the viral Reddit post was certainly inspired by the complete clip at the top of the page. Even then, the one-minute clip is a stylistic video in and of itself featuring top-quality work. As McCutcheon mentions in one Reddit comment, the editing for the video took place entirely in Adobe After Effects, mainly involving “animated track mattes and rotoscoping.” The editor also mentions editing for the video took place over the span of five months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In total, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed over $22.5 billion worldwide, a figure that includes both of Sony’s Spider-Man movies. The highest-grossing film of the MCU — and of all-time, for that matter — is Avengers: Endgame with nearly $2.8b. On the lower end, the Ed Norton-starring The Incredible Hulk hauled in just $263.4 million worldwide and the actor was soon replaced by Mark Ruffalo shortly thereafter.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters for an extended re-release while Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

What’s been your favorite MCU movie to date? Let us know your thoughts in comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!