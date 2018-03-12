Marvel Teases 9 New Iron Man Suits

Tony Stark hasn’t been in the Iron Man armor for a while — but when he comes back later this year, he will have plenty to choose from.

Tony Stark: Iron Man comes to comic shops on June 20, borrowing its naming convention from the likes of Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man and Steve Rogers: Captain America. When it hits the stands, Stark will have spent his downtime developing new technologies for his fight against evil — which translates to new looks for the Armored Avenger.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7286]Artist Valerio Schiti opened up his sketchbook for a quick look by Marvel’s official website, and you can see the resultant images in the attached image gallery.

In addition to a number of new armors, Schiti provided new looks at Jocasta, his take on Tony Stark, and Bethany Cabe, the former War Machine and Iron Woman who works for Stark.

The concept art also provides a look at the Stark Unlimited tower, which takes its visual cue from Lex Luthor’s L-shaped skyscraper, except that making a building shaped like an “S” is a little harder than an L.

Schiti did not provide any details on what the suits are or do, although they have a variety of different design aesthetics and influences. One looks very much like a Japanese mech, while another resembles the giant Kryptonian warsuit from Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. A third looks like a simple update of Iron Man’s own fan-favorite Silver Centurion armor.

Schiti will draw the series for incoming writer Dan Slott, who leaves one of the most significant runs in modern comics history on The Amazing Spider-Man to take over Iron Man just as Brian Michael Bendis leaves it to upend the makeup of the Big Two with a run on Superman and Action Comics, the first DC work of his career.

Here’s the official word on the series from Marvel.com: “In Tony Stark: Iron Man, writer Dan Slott teams up with artist Valerio Schiti to tell a different kind of super hero story. Forged by the future, the cutting-edge hero is always changing, always evolving. So, naturally, the most famous inventor in the Marvel Universe will have a lineup of armors to help him protect the innocent—and achieve his high-flying goals.”

Tony Stark: Iron Man #1 will be available in stores and digitally on June 20.

