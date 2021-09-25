Marvel Teases Spider-Man vs. Miles Morales

Ben Reilly is about to become Spider-Man again. However, this time, he’s not the only Spider-Man in town. The new era of Amazing Spider-Man launches in October. With Peter Parker hospitalized, his clone takes over Spider-Man’s mantle. The creative team includes Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed. The continues in December with a showdown between Ben and Miles Morales. Also, the old romantic spark between Aunt May and Doc Ock could reignite. Keep reading to see the covers previewing what’s coming in December for Ben Reilly, the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond.

Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Ivan Fiorelli reunite Doc Ock and Aunt May in Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY. With Peter on death’s door, May Parker seeks help from Octavius to save her nephew’s life.

Then it’s Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man in Saladin Ahmed and Carlos Gómez’s Amazing Spider-Man #81. The Beyond Corporation paid plenty of money for the Spider-Man trademark. The company isn’t happy about an unlicensed Spider-Man operating in Brooklyn. It’s Ben Reilly’s new mission to take Miles Morales down.

Then, something strange is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. Saladin Ahmed and Jorge Fornès check in on Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #82. Mary Jane Watson tries to nurse Peter to health and look into Peter’s roommate’s disappearance.

Patrick Gleason takes over writing and art duties in Amazing Spider-Man #83. Cody Ziglar returns in Amazing Spider-Man #84 with artist Paco Medina, setting Ben Reilly against Doctor Octopus.

Keep reading to see what’s in store for the new Spider-Man in December. Amazing Spider-Man Beyond kicks off in October.

Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 12/1

Amazing Spider-Man #81

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/8

Amazing Spider-Man #82

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JORGE FORNÉS

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, CODY ZIGLAR, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/15

Amazing Spider-Man #83

Written by PATRICK GLEASON

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 12/22

Amazing Spider-Man #84

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PACO MEDINA

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/29

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 12/1

Amazing Spider-Man Beyond

Amazing Spider-Man Beyond begins in Amazing Spider-Man #75 on October 6th.