Co-Head of Marvel Television Jim Chory Leaves Company

Much like Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito are considered architects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jim Chory andJeph Loeb helped develop a variety of Marvel’s TV series, who are cited as integral components of the domination of superhero television across multiple platforms. Deadline reports that Chory has decided to part ways with the company.

The outlet reports that Chory left the company weeks ago and that it was his decision to leave. Whereas Loeb served as the creative mastermind of multiple series, Chory oversaw physical production of all Marvel TV series. With no new series being greenlit, some theories suggest that this was the opening Chory was looking for to part ways with Marvel.

Marvel has been featured on television in a variety of formats for decades, with its current wave of MCU series kicking off in 2013 with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. The show focused on Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, and his daily activities that may have been too mundane for heroes like the Avengers.

In 2015, Marvel’s Daredevil debuted on Netflix, offering audiences a darker exploration of the MCU. Netflix also delivered series based on Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist, before all the heroes officially came together in Marvel’s The Defenders.

Unlike the DC Comics TV series, which exist in a world separate from their cinematic universe, there is intended to be more connective tissue between big and small screen adventures. However, Marvel fans have often professed that they wished to see more crossovers between movie and TV characters.

“Look, it’s something that we talk about,” Loeb recently admitted to ComicBook.com. “A large time, it has to do with scheduling in a way that you’re asking a different question that gets me into trouble to say ‘#itsallconnected.’ But it is all connected, in the very basic sense that this is the world that we’re living in.”

While we might not see as many interactions across multiple properties as we hoped, Loeb emphasized that all of these characters do exist in the same reality and it might just be a matter of time.

“One of the things that Marvel is very proud about is we don’t have made-up cities, we don’t have a fictional kind of world, or police force, or anything else like that,” he noted. “We try to stay within the lanes of what feels like a real show, and that we carry that form show to show, and that there’ll be Easter eggs, and there’ll be little things along the way.”

Season Two of Marvel’s Luke Cage debuts on June 22nd on Netflix. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.

