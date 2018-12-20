Marvel’s Thanos Happy to Take Credit for Aquaman’s Big Box Office Opening

Aquaman is making a killing at the holiday box office and one prominent actor is not afraid to take some of the credit...

Josh Brolin had an epic year in superhero films by starring in Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos and Deadpool 2 as Cable. Apparently, all of that success made some people think he was also featured in the latest DC Extended Universe film, Aquaman.

For a while, if you googled "Aquaman cast," Brolin was the first actor to pop up. Sorry, Jason Momoa, but there's a new underwater king in town! Brolin got wind of the mistake, and now he's having his own fun with it on Instagram.

"I just want to thank all my fans for ANOTHER #1 opening this year. It's crazy! Making @aquamanmovie was one of the most satisfying, harrowing experiences of my career and I want to thank my ohana on the film for the making the experience so epic. Aqua man has been a childhood dream for me, so to have this happen is otherworldly. Thank you all again and again," Brolin wrote.

The actor isn't the only person having fun with the error. Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, saw the mistake and couldn't help but joke about it, too.

"So excited for my friend @joshbrolin who is currently celebrating the rare trifecta of depicting Thanos, Cable and now Aquaman in the same calendar year," Liefeld joked. "Way to go Josh, congrats on another #1! Now onto Jonah Hex 2! Show us the way!! Such great chemistry with the fish too!"

Aquaman ACTUALLY stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm).

The film, which was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), has managed to have great success despite not featuring Josh Brolin. The movie has broken tons of records in China, made $22 million in the United States on Christmas Day alone, and Forbes predicts it could surpass the $1 billion mark.

Brolin may not be starring in Aquaman, but the veteran actor has plenty of projects in the works. In addition to the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming X-Force movie, he will also be working alongside Jessica Chastain in the upcoming film George and Tammy. He is also set to star in a Hulu series about "a soulless movie star named Josh Brolin."

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.