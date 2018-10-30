Marvel Fans Show Off Their Epic Thanos Pumpkins

Halloween is almost upon us and that means it’s time for creative costumes, elaborate decorations and display and, of course, pumpkins. This year, however, Marvel fans have decided to take pumpkin carving and other art to a whole new level by using Thanos for inspiration.

All across social media the last few days, fans have been sharing their Avengers: Infinity War-inspired Halloween decorations and perhaps the most popular theme for jack-o’-lanterns among Marvel fans have been variations on Thanos, the purple-skinned Mad Titan who assembled the Infinity Gauntlet and turned half of the universe’s life — including the Avengers — to ash. It’s oddly fitting. After all, Halloween is a time for both tricks and treats and this definitely fits the decidedly spooktacular bill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creative Thanos-inspired pumpkins aren’t just carvings, however. While it’s true that many are intricate works of art carefully carved out of pumpkins to illuminate scenes from the film, others opted to paint their pumpkins to resemble Thanos and some went to a full-on sculpture using pumpkins to actually build their own take on Thanos as part of a larger display that will both break your heart and make you wish you’d thought of it first.

There are even some pretty clever Infinity Gauntlets out there, pumpkin-style.

Of course, not all Marvel fans are celebrating with Thanos pumpkins and cool decor. One Marvel fan chose to process their feelings about Infinity War with a decidedly Thanos-free Day of the Dead ofrenda honoring the passing of Bucky Barnes, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Groot, Black Panther, and Loki. But, no matter how you choose to celebrate-slash-mourn, we’re pretty sure you’ll at least agree that these Thanos pumpkins are pretty clever. Here’s to hoping the heroes that remain can be even more clever in Avengers 4 and bring true balance back to the universe.

Read on for some of the best Thanos-inspired pumpkins created by Marvel fans and be sure to let us know which one was your favorite in comments!

This pumpkin is about to snap!

Who’s scarier: Ultron or Thanos?

Loki and Thanos face off again!

Marvel Reveals Loki And Thanos Pumpkins – https://t.co/8qTz3xmLmP pic.twitter.com/UqgCmzU9tx — ?? Sagan and Loki (@SaganandLoki) October 27, 2016

This is one very intimidating Thanos-o’-lantern.

Happy Halloween! Pretty happy with how my wife and I’d pumpkins turned out. She did a #Ponyo one and I went with #Thanos. I think this might be the first year I didn’t do 2 pumpkins with 1 being Valiant Comics themed… #Halloween #pumpkincarving #Marvel #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/MHU2HUTXMz — OCT = SPOOK N POOP (@StevenSimmons) October 25, 2018

Gauntlet-o’-lantern?

“Thanos colored”

The rest of the scene.

This one is the rest of the scene from the Iron Man/Peter Parker pumpkins we featured this weekend. Knowing that there’s a Thanos pumpkin sculpture as part of this scene makes it even more emotional — and awesome.