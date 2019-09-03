Marvel Theory Suggests Skrulls Were Responsible for Helping Create SHIELD

Now that Captain Marvel has introduced Skrulls to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are all kinds of new opportunities for the writers in their future storytelling. As we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the shape-shifting abilities of aliens can pop up when we list expect it. In fact, one interesting fan theory suggests the race might have been integral in helping SHIELD turn in to what it is today — or, what it was at its highest peak, that is.

Shared online by u/rgtxd26, the theory is a pretty simple one. No, the Skrulls didn’t use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate SHIELD and its predecessor. Rather, their relationship with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was beneficial enough that when he became Director, the two parties switch all kinds of technical help.

Far From Home shows fans the Skrulls — and Fury, for that matter — had a base some place in the solar system. It’s from here the theorist suggests they were able to help out most. The supporting evidence mainly comes in nods to a few Easter eggs throughout the earliest parts of the MCU — like the map in Iron Man 2 that shows Wakanda or the helicarrier suddenly appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The theory then goes into the impact the Snap had on both the Skrulls and their fancy new alien space layer, suggesting when Thanos killed half of all life, it allowed their communications systems to fail.

All in all, it’s a pretty intriguing piece to read, which you can do below or by clicking here.

The most convenient thing with dealing with the Skrulls is the fact you can use them anytime and anywhere. Should the writers deem something a bit too complicated, they could simply use a Skrull or two to try and help clear things up.

