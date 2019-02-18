Marvel Reveals How Thor Became the God of Thunder

Marvel fans know that Thor is the Asgardian god of thunder. They now know the surprising way in which Thor received that title.

SPOILERS for Thor #10 by Jason Aaron and Mike Del Mundo follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor #10 is a reflective issue. The story is told from the point of view of Odin, the All-Father of Asgard. Odin sits in the ruins of what was the “realm eternal” drinking himself into oblivion and stewing over all the mistakes he’s made in his life.

Thor arrives on Asgard, which leads to an argument with his father. The scene is heartbreaking since readers can see Odin’s internal thoughts, how he knows he’s screwing up and can’t stop himself from making all of the same mistakes.

During this argument, Odin reflects on Thor’s title, the god of thunder. This wasn’t inherited or earned. Rather, Odin began calling Thor the “god of thunder” as a jest, a jab at the baby for crying every time there was a storm.

“I’ll tell you a secret about the mighty Thor,” Odin thinks to himself. “When he was a baby, he was terrified of storms. I first called him the god of thunder out of mocking contempt because he wailed so loudly every time it sprinkled rain. Though I suppose over the years he has grown into the name.”

That’s probably not the origin that fans would expect for the moniker of the noble hero, Thor. It also shows just how far back the rift between Odin and Thor goes. The issue ends with Odin seeking help from Tony Stark. Perhaps he’ll be put on the road to recovery.

What do you think of this explanation for how Thor became the god of Thunder? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Thor #10 is on sale now.

Thor #10

DEC180940

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Michael Del Mundo

ALL-FATHER ODIN, FATHER OF RUIN! ROAD TO THE WAR OF THE REALMS!

For months, the realms have burned with the flames of Malekith’s war, while Almighty Odin did nothing. Now Asgardia is lost in the sun, the Rainbow Bridge is shattered and the All-Father sits alone in the empty ruins of Old Asgard, drunk on mead and despair. If Odin is going to save what’s left of the realms, he’ll have to undertake the most difficult labor of his very long life. Not by being the omnipotent All-Father, but by finally being just a father to the mighty Thor.

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 13, 2019

SRP: $3.99