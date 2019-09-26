Marvel’s Thor: Metal Gods Audio Series Coming from Serial Box

Thor: Love and Thunder might not be debuting in theaters until 2021, but it sounds like Marvel fans will soon get to follow the God of Thunder on a whole new kind adventure. On Thursday, the audio entertainment company Serial Box announced the official details for their first official Marvel series, which will be centered around Thor Odinson. The series will be called Thor: Metal Gods, and will be available for fans to either read and listen to in weekly installments. The first episode is set to debut on Thursday, December 12th.

Thor: Metal Gods is described as a wild ride that takes Thor and Loki’s sibling rivalry to new heights, as they race across the universe to untangle a dangerous mystery and stop the return of an ancient evil. The series will also feature appearances from Horangi, a fierce Korean demi-goddess, and Captain Zia, a charismatic gender-ambiguous space pirate who shares a history with Loki.

Thor: Metal Gods will hail from a writing team that’s led by Mandy co-writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and also includes Brian Keene (The Horror Show with Brian Keene), Jay Edidin (Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men), and Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit).

“The story of Thor is staggeringly epic—from Asgardian myth to intergalactic quests, to the (sometimes surprising, often hilarious) depth of his relationships—he’s got it all,” Hayley Wagreich, Head of Content at Serial Box, said in a statement. “But what makes this story truly exciting to us as we kick off our collaboration with Marvel is how grounded his story is in real issues of identity, humanity, and what it means to be a hero. We can’t wait to bring Metal Gods to Thor fans across the globe.”

Metal Gods is the first of several Marvel series that Serial Box has in the works, with the company also developing sagas centered around fan-favorites such as Black Widow, Black Panther, and Jessica Jones.

The series marks the latest foray that the company, which has been dubbed “the HBO of reading”, has made into pre-existing IP. Earlier this month, the company debuted Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, a sequel series to the Emmy-winning series narrated by series star Tatiana Maslany. The company is also developing audio dramas surrounding The CW’s Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash television shows, with The Flash expected to launch first.

