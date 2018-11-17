Marvel Giving Thor Two Hammers

Marvel recently debuted a new teaser image for The War of the Realms, and while there’s plenty to process in this image, many fans are especially taking notice of Thor.

It’s easy to see why too, as even with all the craziness going on around him Thor still stands out brandishing two hammers. That’s right, now the powerhouse has two hammers, and one of them kind of looks like his old trusty hammer Mjolnir. Since coming back as the main Thor Odinson has used a variety of hammers in battle, as his original hammer was taken by Jane Foster after he was deemed unworthy. Since then though Jane sacrificed herself to defend the world from the Mangog, and in doing so sacrificed Mjolnir as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hammer was thought destroyed, but perhaps it isn’t as destroyed as we thought.

Thor was deadly enough with one hammer, but if he gets two insanely powerful weapons to use in battle, good luck ever getting a punch in.

You can check out the image above.

As for The War of the Realms, this event is spinning out of Jason Aaron‘s celebrated Thor run, and it’s been brewing for a long time.

“I have been building towards WAR OF THE REALMS for the entire duration of my THOR run. So we’re talking six years and 80-something issues and counting,” teases Aaron. “This is a war that covers the entire globe and involves the biggest heroes of the Marvel Universe, as you can see in this amazing promo piece by my MIGHTY THOR collaborators, Russell Dauterman and Matthew Wilson, who I’m so thrilled to be working with again on WAR OF THE REALMS.”

This event was also recently teased in Avengers #700 in a vision of events conveyed by a Phoenix powered Wolverine. In one corner of the image Malekith can be seen, and now we know what that image is referring to.

You can check out the official description for The War of the Realms below.

“Malekith the Dark Elf has been rampaging across the Realms for years, and now he’s coming for Midgard. There, the Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe make their final stand, and a war begins.

So, why is Captain America riding a winged horse? Where does Jane Foster come into play? How does Wolverine get involved? Why does Daredevil have a sword…and why is he covered in starry lights? The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist; how do these street-level heroes join the fight? How do Venom, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and so many more team-up for the war? And is that Blade!?”

The War of the Realms hits in 2019.