Venom 2: Boss Logic’s Fan Art is Absolute Carnage

Eddie Brock is coming back for another round as Venom for Sony Pictures’ sequel. BossLogic made a brand new image thinking forward to a potential antagonist for the second film. Carnage looks unearthly in the original picture uploaded to the artist’s Twitter account. That red figure looks menacing against a black background, but that isn’t the most shocking part of this new art.

Carnage’s head floats above the blank expressionless face of whoever would be playing the Symbiote. Tom Hardy will have his hands full in Andy Serkis’ follow-up to the hit Spider-Man spin-off. Michelle Williams will also be starring with Hardy in Venom 2. Sony already has plans to get cracking on the film, news from Production Weekly telling fans that filming could begin before this year is even over.

Little more sinister rework of my carnage! pic.twitter.com/CfpBWBhDdQ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 16, 2019

November 25th is the targeted date to start production on the film according to this new listing. “Fillmore,” is the working title, and just two months separate now from the beginning of Hardy’s journey through the uncertain waters of Eddie Brock’s next adventure.

Amy Pascal is a producer on the film and she commented on Hardy’s version of the character. Pascal argued that his Venom is the definitive performance for the character. She explained to Fandago why Hardy is irreplaceable for this franchise.

“It’s a couple of things. One of them is that Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world,” Pascal began. “Then there’s Tom Hardy. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

Woody Harrelson is waiting in the wings as Cletus Kasady, there was a slight tease of the villain at the end of the first movie. He should get his own Symbiote, but who knows what he will look like as Carnage. BossLogic might be on to something with his design. Sony is not afraid to let things go a little further in the sequel, and the more lethal foe might bring even more intrigue for the next film.

Cinematographer Robert Richardson has talked about joining the new movie in his role, teasing Harrelson’s expanded role during a recent interview with Collider.

“I think it’s unexplored yet, and it’s going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom,” said Richardson. “But now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we’ll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration.”

Venom 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 2, 2020.