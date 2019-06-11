Marvel Reveals Secret Carnage Variants of Venom, Spider-Man, and More

Fans are used to looking through the new comic racks for cool looking variant covers, but Marvel is doing something a bit more subtle with their new books, and the common denominator between them is Carnage. That’s right, the sociopath with a symbiote is back in the spotlight thanks to Absolute Carnage, and Marvel is teasing the big event with several post-credit-style scenes in the backs of select comics. As you can see in the image below, the titles that have these special scenes will also sport a special Carnage effect variant on the book’s logo, something they didn’t announce ahead of time.

As for how many copies stores receive, Marvel has told ComicBook.com that the ratio on the covers is totally random and attached to books that have the Absolute Carnage post-credits scene. You can check out the titles that will feature what is being called the Everyone is A Target series of scenes below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

June:

Amazing Spider-Man #24

Deadpool #14

Symbiote Spider-Man #3

Fantastic Four #11

Venom #15

July:

Invaders #7

Avengers #22

Black Cat #2

Captain Marvel #8

Immortal Hulk #20

“Secret Variant alert! Be on the lookout for the “Bloody” variants of Venom and Symbiote Spider-Man! We have randomly inserted these variants in our customers hold boxes! Enjoy and happy hunting! Thank you all for the support!”

Symbiote Spider-Man #3 is written by Peter David and drawn by Greg Land, and you can find the official description below.

“From comic titans, Peter David and Greg Land comes the third installment of an all-new Spider-Man tale set during the original ALIEN COSTUME SAGA! After glimpsing the strange abilities of Spider-Man’s bizarre black suit, Mysterio is determined to uncover the secrets of the enigmatic ensemble — secrets Peter Parker hasn’t even realized! Uncovering a shameful secret from Black Cat’s past, Mysterio may have found the blackmail necessary to get close to the suit, and in doing so will set Felicia down a path where any misstep could result in her losing Peter forever!”

Venom #15 is written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque and Iban Coello, and you can find the official description below.

“WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! Battered, bleeding and at the end of his rope, Malekith’s War Witches and their henchmen threaten to overwhelm Eddie Brock. Meanwhile, Eddie still has 9-year-old Dylan in tow… Now he just needs to keep him alive.”

Both Symbiote Spider-Man #3 and Venom #15 hit comic stores on June 12th.