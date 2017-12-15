Marvel Villains DC Heroes Should Fight

Ever since comics existed, fans have engaged in the ageless debates about which characters would win in a fight. Of course, most of these conversations existed around properties that could never actually interact with one another.

Heroes like Hulk and Superman get put up against one another in the theoretical minds of fans all the time. However, what we don’t often talk about is the though of heroes from one company facing off against villains from the other.

Could Batman track down Bullseye? What if Mister Fantastic had to try and stop Braniac?

These scenarios have really got us thinking: What Marvel villains would we like to see the heroes of DC Comics face?

Thanos

With Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon for the MCU, Thanos is the most talked-about villain at Marvel.

Wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos has the power to destroy entire planets with his bare hands, and control reality with nothing more than a thought.

Seeing characters like Martian Manhunter, Superman and Green Lantern take on this kind of power would be a blast to witness.

Magneto

Think about the damage that Magneto could do to a place like the Watchtower?

While Magneto has become a staple villain for Marvel comics, his introduction into the DC universe could make for one epic event. With these heroes having never met him before, it would take them a while to get used to his abilities, making him all the more dangerous than he already is.

Not only would this be a major challenge for the heroes involved, but it would breathe new life into one of Marvel’s most storied characters.

Ultron

Think about how reliant a character like Bruce Wayne is on technology. Now, imagine all of that tech taken over by a dangerous villain, rendering Batman almost useless.

Ultron could make for a really fun character in Detective Comics, especially now that technology has evolved so much.

Batman’s inner monologue alone would be worth the price of this story.

Dr. Doom

With an entire country at his disposal, Dr. Doom would present a unique challenge to the likes of the Justice League.

If Doom holed up in Latveria with something of importance to the survival of mankind itself, the League would have no choice but to try and invade his country to get it. This is where things would get interesting.

Using his incredible technology and manipulative skills, Doom would have a field day fending off a horde of heroes.

Loki

Wouldn’t Loki be a great addition to the world of Wonder Woman?

Diana Prince already knows that men are inferior, but imagine introducing her to one that could almost keep up with her. Now, give that guy a little attitude and a blurred moral center, and Wonder Woman would be very confused as to what to do with him.

She wouldn’t put up with his antics for very long, but this interaction could make for a lot of laughs.

Galactus

Like Thanos, Galactus is another cosmic power that would pose a massive problem to the DC heroes.

These characters are used to fighting someone like Darkseid, who arrives to take over planets at will. Galactus skips that step and just completely devours the planets altogether.

The Green Lantern Corps taking on Galactus would be a comic showdown for the ages.

Juggernaut

Bane gave Batman enough problems, imagine what Juggernaut could’ve done to the Caped Crusader.

Juggernaut is no stranger to the wilder world of the X-Men but he’d be a great villain for some of the more grounded characters of DC. Put him in a story with Red Hood and The Outlaws or someone else in the Bat-family.

Even the world of Green Arrow would be a solid fit for the unstoppable force of Juggernaut.

Venom

The Venom symbiote has latched on to Marvel’s greatest heroes over the years, turning them into alien-inspired killing machines.

If the symbiote made its way to the pages of DC, think about the absolute havoc it could cause. Can you imagine what would happen if Venom somehow latched on to Superman and the rest of the Justice League had to try and stop him from destroying the planet?

Count us in.

Kingpin

Kingpin rules New York City with a heavy hand, seeing his will played out no matter the cost.

Let’s see the crime lord make his way to Gotham City, push out the likes of Carmine Falcone, and give Batman a new kind of crime wave to deal with. These two would be formidable opponents that would stop at nothing to see the other one fall.

Kingpin would finally be the white-collar villain Bruce Wayne deserves.

Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn is one of the most brilliant minds in Marvel, but he’s also one of the most dangerous.

After creating the Green Goblin suit, Osborn stopped at nothing to ensure that his will was imposed on the entire scientific community. Why not put him in a world where someone like Barry Allen tries to get in his way?

How great would it be to see the Goblin go to war with The Flash, using rogues like Captain Cold and Mirror Master to create a brand new version of the Sinister Six?