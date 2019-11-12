Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe May Hint at Scarlet Witch and Vision Having Kids in WandaVision

The Disney+ special Marvel Expanding the Universe may have offered a big clue about the upcoming WandaVision series and its ramifications on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision is expected to be unlike anything Marvel Studios has created up until now, but details about its plot have been scarce. WandaVision supervising producer Mary Livanos is featured in the special, but it’s what’s on the wall behind her that has caught the eyes of Marvel fans. Pages from several comics featuring Vision and Scarlet Witch are hung up around the office. At least one features Doctor Strange holding a child, and that page may be telling.

The page is from The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #4. Marvel published the issue as part of a 12-part miniseries in 1986, a sequel to the shorter miniseries of the same name published in 1982-1983. In The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #4, Wanda gives birth to twin boys conceived with her android husband, Vision, through magic.

These children would prove to be a knot of continuity that set off a chain of events at the forefront of Marvel’s storytelling for decades to come. The revelation that the children were created from the souls of children under the control of the villain Master Pandemonium and the twins’ unmaking thereafter cause Wanda to suffer a mental break. In “Avengers Disassembled,” she turned on the Avengers, killing Ant-Man, Vision, Hawkeye, and Jack of Hearts. Then, in House of M, she erased the X-gene from most of the mutants on Earth. The story continued until the Avengers she killed returned and Scarlet Witch atoned for her sins by helping Hope Summers bring back mutants.

So does this page mean that WandaVision will introduce Scarlet Witch and Vision’s children? We can’t know for sure, but that page being on Livanos’s wall is curious. It’s also worth noting that WandaVision is said to set up Scarlet Witch’s appearance in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could that story truly begin with Doctor Strange delivering Wanda’s children in WandaVision?

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

