Marvel’s Wandavision Filming Start Date Possibly Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are thrilled about the upcoming launch of the Disney+ streaming service, as Marvel Studios will be premiering a new slate of original TV series, which will be tied directly into the events of MCU movies. Of that upcoming slate, the most curious entry has no doubt been WandaVision, which will reunite doomed lovers Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany).

Well, it seems like now we have a first indication that WandaVision is headed into production, thanks to this latest update from Production List:

As you can see above, it seems that the production start date for WandaVision will be September 21st. That’s a pretty good amount of runway between when production on the series will take place, and when WandaVision is currently slated to air, sometime in “Spring 2021.”

So far WandaVision has been the least exciting new project for Marvel fans – but that could be a major red herring in disguise. As we detailed in our theory about WandaVision‘s true purpose, this series could be setting up a major Scarlet Witch storyline from the comics – one that will extend into the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

“Looking back at the central mysteries of WandaVision (the setting and Vision’s resurrection), it’s not hard to imagine how Marvel Studios could be taking Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch down a path similar to that leading up to “House of M” in the comis. In the MCU, Wanda’s big losses aren’t her children, but rather her parents, brother, and lover, Vision. During Marvel’s Comic-Con 2019 panel, Olsen teased that WandaVision will reveal why she’s called “Scarlet Witch,” and reveal more about the origin and nature of her powers, which definitely sounds like more of the reality-warping aspects of the character will be introduced to the MCU.

“If Scarlet Witch discovers she can alter reality, then the two mysteries of WandaVision aren’t really mysteries anymore: Wanda creates the kitschy 1950s world, and brings back Vision to live with her there (and there children?). The series would then move into deeper dramatic territory from there, as the construct of Vision would likely begin to realize that things aren’t real, and neither is he. That would lead to a conflict that forces Wanda to either accept reality or rebel hard against it. Actor Paul Bettany had already joked that he doesn’t know if he’s truly alive or dead in the series, which may actually be a statement hiding shades of truth, if the WandaVision version of Vision is just a construct Wanda conjures.

“Right now, it seems that Wanda’s ultimate reaction would be breaking with reality, instead of accepting all the loss she’s suffered. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is confirmed to have a major component involving Wanda, and it could very well be her emotional state fracturing and wreaking havoc with her reality-warping powers. It’s a threat level that would certainly require Doctor Strange’s intervention, and could tie back to Mordo’s idea of too many sorcerers holding power in the world. Finally, Strange stopping Wanda and fixing reality could also set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to be a potential introduction to something else: Mutants in the MCU!”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeyein fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.