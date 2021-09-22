Marvel What If? Fans Are Obsessed With Darcy & Howard The Duck

What If…? fans can’t get enough of Darcy and Howard the Duck from this week’s episode. Having Thor and Jane Foster together again was highly anticipated headed into this adventure, but Kat Dennings and Seth Green stole the show with their characters. Darcy is in her Thor role of helping out Foster as she tries to get to the bottom of the alien disturbance. While Green’s feathered party-goer was basically along for a good time. Darcy and Howard get married in Vegas and then bicker like they’ve known each other for years later in the episode. (If you’re a fan of Dennings, you’ve been on a roll lately with her popping up in WandaVision and then here.) MCU fans usually love some quick character banter. It seems possible that we’ll see Howard again before this crop of episodes ends. But, it’s a little bit harder to imagine Darcy getting another moment in the spotlight before this season comes to a close. With the fan response here, fans might get to see them together again in Season 2.

EW talked about bringing Party Thor to life with What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley. The relationship between Jane and the God of Thunder is a personal favorite for her.

“I love the Thor-Jane relationship and we wanted to play around with that part of the love story without the framework of tragedy,” Bradley explained. “The story took root from a love of ’80s and ’90s rom-coms and party films. After so many serious episodes, what’s the most fun we could possibly have? And the answer to that is: Let Thor throw a party.”

I need time to process Darcy marrying Howard the Duck. Give me a week please. — 𝕏 Mohammed. 🇵🇸 (@___Mohammmed___) September 22, 2021

#WhatIf



I need @OfficialKat to respond to her character the ever amazing Darcy Lewis's wedding to @SethGreen 's Howard, The Duck !!!!!



#MarvelWhatIf spoilers



DARCY GETS MARRIED TO HOWARD THE DUCK WHAMAKXODGWLOAVENXLXNWLQISYRNTOGOALAMEIFISQOEOTYAKZB pic.twitter.com/Alka2427TF — DEADguy666 🐸🎃 (Niceguy134) (@Niceguy1341) September 22, 2021

I WANT A DARCY & HOWARD DISNEY+ SHOW NOW PLEASE — Tim 🦄 (@TRJeffries) September 22, 2021

I finished watching the new #WhatIfMarvel episode a moment ago, and I have to say that the biggest laugh for me was Darcy and Howard the Duck getting a Vegas-style wedding. Crack pairing for the ages! 😀 — KevinTheTimeGeek86 (@KevinTimeGeek86) September 22, 2021

DARCY AND HOWARD THE DUCK GOT MARRIED??? — kimmy (@drdvils) September 22, 2021

#WhatIf episode 7 spoilers

DARCY AND HOWARD THE DUCK??????? pic.twitter.com/4uwYgpCM8e — Z (@clamorshj) September 22, 2021

