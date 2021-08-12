Actor Who Filled in for Chris Evans as Captain America in Marvel's What If...? Thanks Fans for Their Support

By Kofi Outlaw

The first episode of Marvel's What If...? looked at an alternate version of World War II, in which Peggy Carter ended up getting the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. In that alternate telling of Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy becomes "Captain Carter" while Steve builds himself an Iron Man suit to help fight in the war. The Captain Carter episode of What If...? saw Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell and a bunch of other First Avenger stars (Sam Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Stanley Tucci) all return to do voicework - however, Chris Evans wasn't one of them.

The What If...? episode about Captain Carter saw actor Josh Keaton step into the role of Steve Rogers. While some fans were disappointed and critical that Chris Evans wasn't back to play Steve Rogers, a lot of Marvel fans actually took a minute to show Josh Keaton some love. Take a look at that - and the love that Josh Keaton is giving back to Marvel fans - in the tweets below!

Keaton Thanks You

Here's Josh Keaton's message of thanks to Marvel fans all over the world, who reached out to congratulate him! 

Worldwide Love

Josh Keaton is getting the love from all over the world these days. Good for him! 

The Best Faux Chris Evans

Josh Keaton's voicework was so good that a major trade actually believed he was Chris Evans, returning to do voicework on What If...?. 

Norman Osborn Fooled Me!

Josh Keaton has entertained Marvel fans as animated versions of various Marvel characters, from Ant-Man to Spider-Man nemesis Norman Osborn, in the Disney XD Spider-Man animated series. Still, Keaton's a good enough actor that even longtime Marvel animation fans didn't recognize it was him in What If...? 

More Spider-Man?

Naturally, fans now want to know if Josh Keaton could be doing more voice work on What If...?. 

New But Familiar

As this fan points out, Keaton hit that small bullseye of performance that felt both in line with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, but still it's own thing. Fitting for a show like What If...?. 

Mr. Marvel

Josh Keaton is on his way to becoming the big star voice of Marvel Animation. Get after it. 

Marvel's What If...? is streaming new episodes Wednesdays, only on Disney+.

