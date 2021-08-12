The first episode of Marvel's What If...? looked at an alternate version of World War II, in which Peggy Carter ended up getting the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. In that alternate telling of Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy becomes "Captain Carter" while Steve builds himself an Iron Man suit to help fight in the war. The Captain Carter episode of What If...? saw Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell and a bunch of other First Avenger stars (Sam Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Stanley Tucci) all return to do voicework - however, Chris Evans wasn't one of them.

The What If...? episode about Captain Carter saw actor Josh Keaton step into the role of Steve Rogers. While some fans were disappointed and critical that Chris Evans wasn't back to play Steve Rogers, a lot of Marvel fans actually took a minute to show Josh Keaton some love. Take a look at that - and the love that Josh Keaton is giving back to Marvel fans - in the tweets below!