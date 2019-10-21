Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Teases Bucky’s Wakandan Arm Has More Features That Will Be Explored

The Winter Soldier lost his original prosthetic arm when Iron Man destroyed it during the events of Captain America: Civil War. After completing his deprogramming in Wakanda, the Winter Soldier received a new prosthetic arm. Shuri designed the new model and had it built with Wakanda’s precious vibranium. During an appearance at the Fandemic Tour, Stan hinted that his vibranium arm may have some hidden tricks that fans haven’t seen yet. Asked which of the two arms he preferred, Stan replied, “The one from Wakanda has a couple more features that we haven’t explored yet. So I think I like that one, but I miss the old star. I do. There was something about that. I don’t know, maybe I’ll have to get it back.”

The Winter Soldier may use some of those new tricks in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new Marvel streaming series headed to Disney+. The series begins filming today. Stan hinted at what fans can expect from the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy,” he said. “All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Once an American soldier in World War II, Bucky Barnes fought alongside Captain America and the Howling Commandos. That came to an end when he fell from a train going across a mountain pass. His friends believed Bucky died in the fall, but Hydra found Bucky and turned him into an assassin. Hydra kept the Winter Soldier in suspended animation between missions, slowing the aging process. Though he lost his left arm in the fall, Hydra provided the Winter Soldier with a metal prosthetic. He wore that prosthetic arm when he assassinated Tony Stark’s parents.

Are you excited to find out what new tricks are still hiding in Bucky’s arm? Let us know in the comments. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in fall 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.