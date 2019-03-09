Marvel Reveals How Wolverine Gets His Classic Costume Back

Marvel is giving Wolverine and the X-Men back their most iconic looks.

SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #13 by Matthew Rosenberg, Salvador Larroca, and Guru-eFX follow.

Following the events of “X-Men: Disassembled,” the world believes the X-Men are dead. In truth, the majority of the X-Men continue to live on in Nate Grey’s Age of X-Man universe, but to the world at large, they seem to have vanished without a trace.

A few mutant heroes remain. Cyclops and Wolverine both returned from the dead. In Uncanny X-Men #11, they reunited to let some of their deadliest foes know that that mutants aren’t done yet.

Cyclops and Wolverine made their first mission recruiting what few X-Men remain. After learning that Magik’s New Mutants team is being held prisoner by the O*N*E, Cyclops and Wolverine staged a jailbreak. They picked up Havok along the way but lost a member during their escape.

The number of X-Men has increased, but they’re still not at full strength. The X-Men’s battle with X-Man leveled the Xavier Mansion, so Cyclops and Wolverine’s team must operate out of the back of Harry’s Hideaway. They have no Blackbird or X-Jet, no Cerebro, no Danger Room, and not even any uniforms.

Wolverine has a solution for that last part at least. He tells the team that he checked out the tunnels underneath the Xavier Mansion to see what he could salvage. All he came back with was some old costumes. They’re old enough that Havok asks him what year he thinks it is.

They may be older looks, but they’re recognizable classics to longtime X-Men fans. Wolverine is back in the brown-and-tan costume that John Byrne designed — the costume he’s worn for the longest consecutive period. It debuted in 1980 and Wolvie kept it until Jim Lee restored the yellow-and-blue look in the early 1990s.

Speaking of Jim Lee, his iconic Cyclops costume is back. This cowlless costume with the yellow bandolier is what Cyke wore throughout the 1990s. It is his definitive costume for many fans of the 1990s X-Men animated series.

Havok gets a throwback costume as well, and the former New Mutants are all back in their matching school uniforms.

What do you think of Wolverine and the X-Men’s returns to their classic costumes? Let us know you feel about it in the comments!

Uncanny X-Men #13 is on sale now.

