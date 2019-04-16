Marvel Announces ‘Wolverine vs. Blade’

Wolverine is set to take on the daywalker, Blade, in a one-shot issue from Marvel Comics this July. Wolverine vs. Blade Special #1 is written by Marc Guggenheim (X-Men Gold) with art by Dave Wilkins. Guggenheim says this story has been in the works for a decade, which may explain why Wolverine is wearing his old X-Force costume on the issue’s cover. “This is a book that’s been — not kidding — ten years in the making,” Guggenheim tells Monkeys Fighting Robots. “I couldn’t possibly be more excited for it to finally see publication. I think it’s worth the wait.”

The issue’s synopsis reads, “Two of the deadliest hunters ever to have stalked the night face off! Wolverine vs. Blade — ’nuff said!” You can see the Wilkins’ cover for the issue below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time that Guggenheim has written Wolverine. He wrote issues of the Wolverine ongoing series during the Civil War event era.

Though Wolverine’s costume suggests the issue takes place sometime in the Marvel Universe’s past, both Wolverine and Blade have had major developments in the Marvel Universe in recent months. Blade became an official member of the Avengers, joining the team as they become embroiled in the Vampire Civil War.

Wolverine had been dead, but returned and rejoined the X-Men. Another version of Wolverine came into the present day Marvel Universe from the future. That version of the character was involved with the recent drama around the Infinity Stones but has since returned to his own time and left present-day Logan to deal with the issue.

Wolverine is also set to join a new team of Avengers considered the most brutal of all time in the upcoming series Savage Avengers. The team’s roster includes Conan the Barbarian, Brother Voodoo, the Punisher, Venom, and Elektra. “Savage Avengers is just what it says on the label—it’s all of the biggest badasses of the Marvel Universe brought together uneasily in one explosive series—and with Conan as a wild card,” senior vice president and executive editor Tom Brevoort told Marvel.com when the series was announced. “It’s big, it’s brash, it’s explosive, it never slows down—the only scenes in Savage Avengers that involve a table is when somebody is being thrown through one.”

What do you think of Marvel pitting Blade against Wolverine? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments. Wolverine vs. Blade Special #1 goes on sale in July.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!