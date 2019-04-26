Marvel x Adidas Avengers: Endgame Sneakers Arrive Today

Marvel and Adidas have teamed up for a “Heroes Among Us” footwear collection featuring six limited edition designs. The Avengers of this collection include the powers of NBA and WNBA athletes James Harden, Damian Lillard, Candace Parker, John Wall and Tracy McGrady mixed with the style of Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Nick Fury. They are also bringing back Jen Bartel’s AM4 Captain Marvel sneaker and debuting her AM4 Thanos design.

Not surprisingly, Adidas chose the premiere date for Avengers: Endgame to launch their “Heroes Among Us” and Jen Bartel shoe collections. If you want to get your hands on them, here’s what you need to know…

Adidas’ Heroes Among Us sneakers will be available to order right here starting today, April 26th at 10am EST (7am PST) for $110 – $180. If they sell out, odds are you’ll be able to pick them up right here on eBay with a markup. Adidas is restocking the AM4 Captain Marvel and launching the AM4 Thanos sneakers designed by Jen Bartel at the same time. Both of those designs are available here for $150. If they sell out, you can grab them here on eBay. A full breakdown for the collection can be found below:

Marvel’s Iron Man | Harden Vol 3 ($150)

Marvel’s Black Panther | Dame 5 ($125)

Marvel’s Captain America | N3XT L3V3L ($180)

Marvel’s Nick Fury | TMAC 1 ($130)

Marvel’s Captain Marvel | Pro Vision ($110)

Marvel’s Thor | Marquee Boost ($140)

Marvel’s Captain Marvel | AM4 ($150)

Marvel’s Thanos | AM4 ($150)

Note that the Thor Marquee Boost design wasn’t part of Adidas original announcement, but it is available in the Heroes Among Us collection at the time of writing.

On a related note, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hoodies based on the team’s new suit are available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping slated for July. A sport jacket version is also available for $64.99 along with a matching cap for $33.99 with free shipping. These have been selling like crazy so you’ll want to lock in your pre-orders ASAP. There’s no telling how long they will last – especially now that the movie is in theaters.

