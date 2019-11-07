Marvel’s X-Force Might Have Just Killed SPOILER

Dawn of X continues in Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara’s X-Force #1, and man did it come out swinging. The issue delves into how Krakoa responds to threats and how security and threat assessment is handled overall by mutantkind on their sovereign nation of Krakoa but the issue also contains several big turning points, including one that came out of nowhere to hit the X-Men where it truly hurts. Someone might have just fallen that is not only like family to the X-Men but is also imperative to the continued success of mutantkind, and from here on out there will be major spoilers for X-Force #1, so if you haven’t read the issue you’ve been warned.

The issue begins with Black Tom Cassidy, showing his role as head of Krakoa’s security, which comes naturally to him since he can interface with the island in a way few others can. Throughout the issue, he explains he’s not crazy about the freeform coming and goings of mutants on and off the island and expresses the need to lock things down more to keep everyone safe. Wolverine echoes this sentiment, telling Beast that Krakoa’s safety has the potential to make them soft in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see this laid out when a group of soldiers hijacks a plan flying over Krakoa and parachutes onto the island looking for a specific target. Tom and Logan are able to spot them but not before they are able to deliver Krakoa’s first casualty. The mutants spring into action but the firefight takes several more lives, and Black Tom tells Xavier to run as a result.

Xavier can’t bring himself to run when he’s the finish line and ultimately ends up putting his hands up when one of the soldiers has him in his sights. Wolverine, Jean Grey, and Beast are all approaching the field when a gunshot rings out, and while Logan dispatches of the solider, we aren’t sure of Xavier’s final fate.

That is until Sage sees a change in the Census, and she reaches out to Black Tom, Jean, and Logan for confirmation, asking ‘Tell me I’m wrong. Tell me Krakoa is wrong. Tell me it’s not true.”

That’s when we see Xavier’s Cerebro helmet smashed and broken, shattered by the bullet and a trail of blood coming from it with Xavier’s hand unfurled next to it. It appears these soldiers just managed to invade Krakoa and kill Xavier, and while he should be able to be brought back in body, Xavier was one of the few who could restore someone’s mind with Cerebro, so the question is who can do the same for Xavier?

You can check out the spoiler images above.

X-Force #1 is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Joshua Cassara with a cover by Dustin Weaver, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

“THE HIGH PRICE OF A NEW DAWN! X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world—one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on one side, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino on the other. In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force. We’re not there…yet.”

X-Force #1 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!