Marvel Reveals X-Men Tie-In to Avengers and Fantastic Four Crossover Empyre

The X-Men are getting mixed up Marvel’s upcoming Empyre event. While Empyre is primarily focused on the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, X-Men #10 will see that story brushing up against what’s been happening with Krakoa in the pages of X-Men. The issue is written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Leinil Francis Yu. Yu’s cover for the issue suggests that Sway and Petra, two members of Professor X’s secret second team of X-Men revealed in X-Men: Deadly Genesis, will be resurrected and reunited with Vulcan, another member of the secret team and Cyclops and Havok’s long-lost third Summers brother.

According to the solicitation information for the issue, “The Summers family has grown a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved in.” Fans following X-Men will recall the first issue revealed the Summer House on the Blue Area of the Moon. Given Empyre‘s connections to the Kree-Skull war, it is either members of the Kree, the Skrulls, or both that are moving in on Krakoan territory.

This will be the first time that Sway and Petra have returned to action since their deaths were revealed in Deadly Genesis in 2005. Sway’s mutant power allows her to manipulate the passage of time. Petra has the ability to control earth and rock. Vulcan can wield energy as a weapon. Their other teammate, Darwin, is hyper-adaptive, meaning his body evolves to survive any potentially deadly experiences. He’s returning to action as a member of a special team of X-Men in the upcoming X-Men #5.

“When people ask Hickman who is in the book, he says everyone,” Cebulski said during a New York Comic Con panel in October. “This is the book that anyone can show up at any time in this book. Cyclops is going to be putting together various teams for whatever mission comes up, and this is endless action.” These upcoming issues seem to follow through on that promise.

Empyre is a space opera event written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott and featuring art by Valerio Schiti. Borne out of the classic Marvel stories “The Kree-Skrull War,” “The Celestial Madonna Saga,” and the origin of the Young Avengers, the event sees the Avengers and the Fantastic Four going up against the Kree and the Skrulls, who are now united under a single, new emperor.

