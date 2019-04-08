Marvel Reveals First Look at New Era of X-Men

In this special new #MarvelsPullList podcast, @AgentM and @TuckerMarkus present an exclusive first look at July’s upcoming comics, including @JHickman‘s X-Men series, Loki’s new solo series, “Punisher Kill Krew,” and more! Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/hV4AB9yuBq pic.twitter.com/AwJUV0gSvP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 8, 2019

Marvel Comics has revealed the first covers to Jonathan Hickman‘s twin X-Men series House of X and Powers of X along with new details about their plots. Marvel.com reveals that House of X will dive into Professor Charles Xavier’s grand plan for mutantkind. Fans who have been following X-Men comics over the past few years will remember that Xavier was resurrected in the body of Fantomex and now goes by the name X. Powers of X will reveal “the secret past, present, and future” of mutantkind, changing the way fans look at every X-Men story. You can see the new covers below.

Marvel announced at C2E2 that Jonathan Hickman will launch the two six-issue X-Men miniseries in July. Hickman teams with Pepe Larraz for House of X and with RB Silva for Powers of X.

Marvel continues to compare House of X and Powers of X to some of the biggest events in X-Men history. The description reads, “Since the release of Uncanny X-Men #1, there have been four seminal moments in the history of the X-Men. Giant-Size X-Men. X-Men. Age of Apocalypse. New X-Men. Four iconic series that introduced a new era for Marvel’s mutants and revolutionized the X-Men. In House of X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind…one that will bring mutants out of the shadow of mankind and into the light once more.

“We are excited to have Jon back with the Marvel family, and we could not have asked for a better creative team to help usher the X-Men into a whole new era,” Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski said when the announcement was made. “While we can’t reveal too much about the story just yet, these new stories will redefine the X-Men and their place in the Marvel Universe. This is a historic moment both new and passionate fans won’t want to miss.”

Marvel fans know Hickman for his work on Secret Warriors, SHIELD, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and Secret Wars. House of X and Powers of X marks his return to the publisher, ending a hiatus that has lasted since the conclusion of Secret Wars in January 2016.

Are you excited about House of X and Powers of X? Let us know in the comments. Both series kick off in July.

