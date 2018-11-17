Marvel Reveals Big X-Men Plans for 2019

Marvel has revealed some exciting news teases of things to come regarding the X-Men in 2019.

Just this week, Marvel Comics relaunched Uncanny X-Men with a new first issue kicking off the 10-part weekly “X-Men Disassembled” storyline. You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the issue here.

Marvel has now released two cover teases for the eleventh and twelfth issues of Uncanny X-Men, the first issues to follow the “Disassembled” story. The issues are written by Matt Rosenberg, one-third of the “Disassembled” writing team, and feature art and covers by frequent X-Men artist Salvador Larroca.

The cover to Uncanny X-Men #11 shows Cyclops apparently mourning the loss of the other X-Men with the tagline “Devastation.” The cover to Uncanny X-Men #12 shows Cyclops with Wolverine with the tagline “The Last X-Men.”

So there are a few things to unpack from those two covers alone. First, is Cyclops back? He’s been dead since the events of Death of X following Secret Wars. Even his time-traveling younger self is dead now. The cover to Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 seemed to hint that Cyclops would be making a comeback. His presence on these two covers seems to back that idea up.

And yes, Wolverine has been dead recently as well, but he’s making his comeback in the pages of The Return of Wolverine. Perhaps this is the moments he finally rejoins the X-Men…or what’s left of them.

So what happened to the other X-Men? We may have a clue in a series of other cover reveals and announcements from Marvel that invite fans to “Enter the Age of X-Man.”

Marvel announced six different five-issue miniseries releasing under the “Age of X-Men” banners: The Marvelous X-Men, Nextgen, The Amazing Nightcrawler, The X-Tremists, Prisoner X, and Apocalypse and the X-Tracts. The marketing and logo for the Age of X-Man event are all evocative of Marvel’s 1995-1996 Age of Apocalypse event, which sent all of the X-Men into a dystopian alternate reality and replaced the entire X-Men comic book line with a new line of four-issue miniseries. In fact, that alternate reality is where X-Man himself, Nate Grey, is originally from. We know that X-Man is involved in the “X-Men: Disassembled” storyline. Could he create a new alternate reality in the same manner?

We’re not sure of anything at this point, but it seems like 2019 is going to be an exciting year for X-Men fans.

Uncanny X-Men #11 and #12 release and the Age of X-Man begins in February 2019. Keep reading to see all of the cover art and creative teams.

Uncanny X-Men #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Coming February 2019

Uncanny X-Men #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Coming February 2019

“This is the fight to save mutantkind, the fight to restore their legacy, and this is the fight for their lives.

This is forever.” – Matthew Rosenberg

The Marvelous X-Men #1

AGE OF X-MAN: THE MARVELOUS X-MEN #1 (of 5)

Written by LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 2/6/19

Nextgen #1

AGE OF X-MAN: NEXTGEN #1 (of 5)

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

On Sale 2/13/19

The Amazing Nightcrawler #1

AGE OF X-MAN: THE AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #1 (of 5)

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by SHANE DAVIS, MICHELLE DELECKI & FEDERICO BLEE

On Sale 2/20/19

The X-Tremists #1

AGE OF X-MAN: THE X-TREMISTS #1 (of 5)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by RAHZZAH

On Sale 2/27/19

Prisoner X #1

AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #1 (of 5)

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by GERMAN PERALTA

Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

On Sale 3/6/19

Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #1

AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE AND THE X-TRACTS #1 (of 5)

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SALVA ESPIN

Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

On Sale 3/13/19