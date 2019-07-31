The Most Important Scene in the History of the X-Men Revealed

In May, Marvel teased that Power of X #1 would include “the most important scene in the history of the X-Men” Today, Marvel released Power of X #1, including that scene, but the scene’s significance isn’t clear yet. SPOILERS for Powers of X #1 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia follow.

In May, Marvel tweeted out an unlettered version of the page in question. It’s a series of five stacked panels showing a back and forth between Moira MacTaggert and Charles Xavier. At one point, Charles raises his hand to his temple, suggesting the use of his psychic powers.

Powers of X adds new context to the page, as well as dialogue. During what the book refers to as “The X-Men, Year One,” Charles Xavier walks (notably) through a crowd as at a fair and has a seat at a bench. Moira, whom he does not seem to recognize, sits down next to him on the bench and tell him about the tarot cards she saw while walking past the fortune teller — The Magician, The Tower, and The Devil.

The conversation continues. Moira indicates that she’s been looking for Xavier, “the strong man.” It also suggests that this is the first moment that Xavier had his famous “dream.” Moira seems aware of Xavier and his dream.

Then we come to the page Marvel shared Xavier asks if he and Moira know each. Moira says, “Oh yes. We go back quite a ways.” Xavier asks whos he is and Moira invites him to read her mind and see. That’s when Xavier lifts his hand to his temple. His reaction, the look on his face, suggests he sees something shocking in Moira’s mind. Here’s the page from the issue:

That’s all we get for now as the book then jumps to “The X-Men, Year 10,” the era of Krakoa as established in last week’s House of X #1. Fans are left to speculate over what Xavier saw and how it relates to everything else in this issue. In two weeks, Powers of X #2 my shed more light on the situation. Whatever else may come, it is clear that there’s more history between Xavier and Moira than fans have been led to believe, and that revelation will apparently have a big impact on the future of the X-Men.

What do you think of this scene in Powers of X? Let us know in the comments. Powers of X #1 is on sale now.

