X-Men: Marvel Reveals Certain Mutants Can Replace Their Own Minds

Marvel is making big changes to the X-Men. A recent issue of House of X revealed that five mutants working together have the ability to resurrect the physical body of any mutant on the planet. Professor X can then use Cerebro to upload a back-up copy of that mutant’s mind into their new body. It turns out that this process allows certain kinds of mutants to “reboot” their own minds, restoring a previous version of their consciousness that was left in Cerebro storage. At least one has undergone this process twice. SPOILERS for Powers of X #5 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia follow.

Powers of X #5 reveals the secret behind Professor X’s plan to use Cerebro as backup storage for mutant minds. Forge’s gift for engineering and some Shi’ar technology were both keys to the process. The issue also provides some new details about how Cerebro functions in the present day. At the time that House of X takes place, Cerebro is in its seventh iteration. Forge is enhancing it with Krakoan technology. Professor X updates his backup copies of all mutant minds once a week. Once a year, Professor X undergoes the three-day process of making fresh copies of every mutant.

Those details also reveal that any telepath using Cerebro can perform a feat others can not. That telepath can replace their own mind with a “legacy” copy still in Cerebro’s storage. But the issue notes that the process of doing so is “incredibly difficult and would most likely require a skilled and experienced operator.”

There is none more skilled and experienced than Professor X. The issue reveals that Professor X has performed this process twice. It does not reveal when this process took place or what version of himself Professor X restored. Fans are sure to speculate about when this process took place

What do you think Professor X rebooting his own mind? When do you think it took place? Let us know in the comments. Powers of X #5 is on sale now.

