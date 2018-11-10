Marvel Reveals One of the X-Men Is Secretly Not a Mutant

While the Hunt for Wolverine continues, one of the four miniseries to carry that banner, Adamantium Agenda, may have unveiled an even greater mystery than the that of Logan’s return.

SPOILERS for Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4 by Tom Taylor, RB Silva, Adriano Di Benedetto and Guru-eFX follow.

When Kitty Pryde and the X-Men discovered that Logan’s body had gone missing from its grave, Kitty reached out to several Marvel heroes for help in figuring out what happened. One of those heroes was Wolverine’s old Avengers teammate Iron Man, aka Tony Stark.

Iron Man assembled some of Wolverine’s closest allies from his Avengers days — Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones — who were joined by Wolverine’s daughter X-23 to infiltrate an underworld auction where Wolverine’s body might have been one of the items for sale. They discovered that it was not Wolverine for sale, but the genetic makeup of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones’ daughter, Danielle.

The heroes put a stop to the auction and then headed for the source, Mister Sinister’s lab. Sinister is one of the X-Men’s greatest foes and his cloning work done to the Marauders and Jean Grey have made him a notorious mad scientist, though no one expected to find the scale of the operation Sinister had hidden away. Sinister had somehow collected and cataloged the genetic makeup of every living being on the planet.

Perhaps more surprising was that Iron Man’s team found Sinister’s lab nearly deserted. Someone found out what Sinister was up to, ransacked the place, copied his database and left. Though Sinister pleaded with Iron Man to consider the scientific merit of his work, Tony remembered a conversation that he had with Logan long ago about putting people before potential, and decided to destroy the database.

But Iron Man noticed there was something interesting about Sinister’s database. Sinister’s mutant database was heavily encrypted, but Iron Man stole a peek at it before destroying it and learned two things — the first was a revelation about X-23’s origin. The second was that one of the X-Men is a sleeper agent.

One of Marvel’s merry mutants isn’t actually a mutant. According to what Stark saw, someone on the X-Men had been genetically modified to appear to be mutant, but actually is not. Stark didn’t see who it was and there’s no way to know whether this is someone masquerading as an actual X-Man or if one of the X-Men has been a plant from the moment they joined the team.

Whoever it is, it seems to be connected to whatever is happening with Wolverine. Perhaps the story will continue into the pages of the upcoming Return of Wolverine, or maybe the mystery will be a major plot point in the upcoming Uncanny X-Men relaunch.

Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4 is on sale now.