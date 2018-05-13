‘Agents of SHIELD’ Fans Already Campaigning For The Show’s Renewal

Marvel

It has been a rough week for television fans. Upfronts are next week, but networks have been making announcements of their various renewals and cancellations. For fans of shows on the bubble that haven’t yet had their fate announced, such as Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, the wait is brutal. That’s why some Agents of SHIELD fans have decided to take matters into their own hands and proactively campaign for the show’s renewal.

The ABC series was Marvel’s first television offering connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring fan-favorite Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) who was resurrected on the series following his death on the big screen in Marvel’s The Avengers. While the show has been well-received by fans — particularly this season — it hasn’t had the best ratings. The show has seen a steady decline in ratings over the course of this season which has put its future in question.

The possibility that the show might not return for a sixth season is something that the show’s producers have been preparing for. Producer Jeff Bell has said that the upcoming fifth season finale could serve as the series finale should ABC not renew the show.

“Right now, we’re writing a series end,” Bell told Entertainment Weekly. “Because as far as we know, this could be it.”

Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen, however, was quick to note that even with the season finale being structured to close things off should this be the end, they are still leaving potential for future stories, just in case.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Tancharoen said. “That’s how we’ve ended every season, because whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Fans are hoping that it will be just a season end and are flooding Twitter with their support for the series, mentioning ABC Network in their tweets as well as including the hashtag “#RenewAgentsofSHIELD”.

Read on for fans’ pleas to save Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.

