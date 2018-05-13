‘Agents of SHIELD’ Fans Already Campaigning For The Show’s Renewal

It has been a rough week for television fans. Upfronts are next week, but networks have been making announcements of their various renewals and cancellations. For fans of shows on the bubble that haven’t yet had their fate announced, such as Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, the wait is brutal. That’s why some Agents of SHIELD fans have decided to take matters into their own hands and proactively campaign for the show’s renewal.

The ABC series was Marvel’s first television offering connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring fan-favorite Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) who was resurrected on the series following his death on the big screen in Marvel’s The Avengers. While the show has been well-received by fans — particularly this season — it hasn’t had the best ratings. The show has seen a steady decline in ratings over the course of this season which has put its future in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The possibility that the show might not return for a sixth season is something that the show’s producers have been preparing for. Producer Jeff Bell has said that the upcoming fifth season finale could serve as the series finale should ABC not renew the show.

“Right now, we’re writing a series end,” Bell told Entertainment Weekly. “Because as far as we know, this could be it.”

Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen, however, was quick to note that even with the season finale being structured to close things off should this be the end, they are still leaving potential for future stories, just in case.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Tancharoen said. “That’s how we’ve ended every season, because whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Fans are hoping that it will be just a season end and are flooding Twitter with their support for the series, mentioning ABC Network in their tweets as well as including the hashtag “#RenewAgentsofSHIELD”.

Read on for fans’ pleas to save Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

@SomebodysChlsea

The fact that #AgentsofSHIELD has moved days and times so many times, and moved from one “death slot” to another, yet STILL has such a loyal following and ALSO has so many delayed viewers, just proves how incredible the show is. Please #RenewAgentsofSHIELD @ABCNetwork!! — philinda MESS (@SomebodysChlsea) May 7, 2018

@dailybennet

Guys, Agents of SHIELD is the only ABC’s show without news about their fate yet. Probably Disney/Marvel are trying to save our show again! So, remember to tag @Disney and @Marvel besides @ABCNetwork on your tweets with the #RenewAgentsofSHIELD tag! pic.twitter.com/UuEIhAzTkl — Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) May 12, 2018

@AgentTremors3

@Blackwidower200

#AgentsofSHIELD saved my life. And it continues to be one of the reasons why I keep fighting. Watching an episode i’ve seen so many times before is the happiest and most genuine part of my day. This show means the world to me. Don’t destroy it. @ABCNetwork #RenewAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/sTbD16GXGS — Destroyer of worlds (@Blackwidower200) May 11, 2018

@MarvelVulture

?Attention, Agents?

if you had seen or didn’t seen yesterday’s new episode of #AgentsofSHIELD. please watch/rewatch the episode on ABC app/Hulu/on demand/DVR. use the hashtag: #RenewAgentsofSHIELD and #CoulsonLives and tag @ABCNetwork @Disney and @Marvel. — The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) May 12, 2018

@whybennet

daisy johnson is so powerful and so important to so many people!!!! she’s one of my favorite superheroes pls don’t take her away from me yet i’m not ready #RenewAgentsofSHIELD #AgentofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/7cLMbq7BRL — barbara | renew aos you cowards (@whybennet) May 12, 2018

@WHAT_THE_GEEK

All I am saying is, season in and season out #AgentsofSHIELD has been proven to be one of the best, if not the best superhero TV-Series. It is the only series that started with its all time low and only rose from there. Every season is an improvement!!! #RenewAgentsofSHIELD — WHAT THE GEEK (@WHAT_THE_GEEK) May 12, 2018

@JaclynShea

@SomebodysChlsea

#AgentsofSHIELD has such a strong core audience, and the percentage gains have been THE highest on several different weeks. @ABCNetwork HAS to #RenewAgentsofSHIELD!!! — philinda MESS (@SomebodysChlsea) May 12, 2018

@MishaSeleznoff

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.