‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Season 5 Premiere Is Scary According To Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker

The upcoming fifth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will bring not only some of the biggest adventures the series has yet to see, but also brings some of the scariest moments, according to star Elizabeth Henstridge. When speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, the actress promised that the premiere will feature plenty of frights.

“It’s so scary. Be careful when you watch the first episode, because it’s jumpy,” Henstridge shared.

The show’s more startling moments aren’t the only change from previous seasons, as it’s set to include more cosmic and outer space elements.

“It just allows, I think, everything to be new and different,” Henstridge said of the new directions this upcoming season will go. “The show is just aesthetically very different, and I think the characters, we see them in crisis, so they all react differently.”

“The show’s really reinvented itself and it will be the biggest switch in style that the show’s ever done,” co-star Iain De Caestecker added.

ComicBook.com also spoke with Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s Head of TV, who echoed how big this upcoming season and, specifically, the series’ 100th episode would be.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb shared. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

According to the premiere’s official synopsis, “Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come, when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its highly anticipated fifth season with a special two-hour premiere.”

The official synopsis might not confirm what the threats are that the Agents must face, but promotional footage of the upcoming season have teased the otherworldly threat of the Kree, possibly opening the door for even more alien threats to terrorize the planet.

We’ll find out more when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, December 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.