Marvel’s Echo Filming Dates Revealed in New Production Listing

Before Moon Knight, the last Marvel series to debut on Disney+ was Hawkeye, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The show set up some teases for the future, and fans are eager to find out what’s next for Kate as well as for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). While there’s no official word on when those characters will be seen again, one Hawkeye character is officially getting a spin-off. Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) spent the season looking to avenge the death of her father, which led to the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from Daredevil. In the Hawkeye finale, Maya shoots Kingpin, but many fans suspect he will return in her show. If you’ve been waiting for news on Echo, it appears the upcoming Disney+ series will begin filming this month.

According to Production Weekly, Echo starts filming on April 25th and is expected to continue through August 26th in Peachtree City, Georgia. In addition to Lopez, it’s been revealed that Oscar-nominee Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves) was cast in the show. It’s also been reported that Reservation Dogs director, Sydney Freeland, could be helming the series.

Last year, Cox shared a casting search for two roles: “Jessica” and “Iris.” For “Jessica,” casting director Sarah Finn sought an actor who is “female, 15-18 years old, Native American or Latinx, Deaf.” The character is fluent in American Sign Language and is described as “strong, fiercely independent and unwavering.” For the role of “Iris,” described as “warm and nurturing,” Finn looked to audition a Deaf Native American or Latinx actress in her late 20s or early 30s.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously told a reporter from Variety. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Cox revealed in an interview last year that she was working a warehouse job in Milwaukee when friends found out Marvel had a casting call for a Deaf Native American character.

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere. “[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female Deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

