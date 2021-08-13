Hawkeye Star Alaqua Cox Reveals New Casting Info for Her Echo Series

✖

We're now just over three months away from the release of Hawkeye and the show already has at least one spinoff in the works. Like how WandaVision and Loki both lead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hawkeye is expected to lead to Echo, a series starring Marvel newcomer Alaqua Cox. The series itself has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, but has been reported to be in development by various Hollywood trades. Now, Cox herself is sharing some updates on the upcoming Disney+ series.

Friday afternoon, the Echo star shared a casting breakdown to her Instagram profile in which Marvel Studios casting maestro Sarah Finn posted two separate roles: Jessica and Iris. Both roles are similar to the eponymous character in that they're either Native American (or Latinx) and fluent in American Sign Language.

Jessica is a female between 15 and 18 years old, and is "strong, fiercely independent and unwavering" while Iris is in her late 20s or early 30s and "warm and nurturing." Check out Cox's story below.

(Photo: Alaqua Cox / Instagram)

Cox will join Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop/Hawkeye) as the three most-known comic characaters in Hawkeye. Tony Dalton is expected to play Jack Duquesne/Swordsman while Ver Farmiga as boarded the project as Elanor Bishop. Fra Fee (Clown), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), and Brian d'Arcy James have all been cast in various roles as well. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is expected to return in the series, though it's unknown to what extent she'll appear.

The post-credits scene for Black Widow opened the door for the character's return after Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) ordered her to hunt down Barton.

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ beginning November 24th. Echo has yet to set a release date.

