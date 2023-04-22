Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About the Risks of Making WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen is currently promoting her upcoming HBO Max limited series, Love & Death, which is set to premiere next week. Naturally, the star has been fielding many questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe during her press tour. This week, she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about how doing her own stunts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was "a waste of everyone's time." During the chat, she also talked about making WandaVision, and how the Emmy-nominated series felt risky while they were making it.

"Paul [Bettany] kept calling us the forgotten cousin to the Marvel universe," Olsen shared. "He just felt like we were some annoying cousin that people threw in the corner... and I think Anthony Mackie and Sebastian [Stan] were traveling all over the world and blowing things up. And Paul and I were just like, doing sitcom acting in a corner. And, obviously, our amazing cast and crew."

She added, "But, we loved what we were doing. We had so much fun doing it. But we really felt like it was either going to- it might potentially ruin us all. (laughs) I think that's the stuff that feels the most fun to make, is when you feel like you could fail at any second."

Is Agatha: Coven of Chaos a WandaVision Spin-Off?

It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. Currently, it's unclear if Olsen will be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. However, Olsen did recently tease her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also feature The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasil.

Stay tuned for more updates about Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Elizabeth Olsen's potential return to the MCU.