Iman Vellani Wants to See Ms. Marvel & Wolverine Team-Up

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now in the books, and the Disney+ exclusive series has absolutely left fans with a lot to talk about. The first season ushered in the debut of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and defied a lot of people's expectations for what her onscreen story might look like. With Kamala's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already set to continue in The Marvels and beyond, there's the question of what other Marvel characters she could appear alongside onscreen. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Reddit, Vellani revealed which crossovers she would most like to see — in particular, Wolverine and Shocker.

The dynamic between Ms. Marvel and Wolverine was best established in Kamala's initial comic run, with the pair teaming up (reluctantly, in the latter character's case) to take on The Inventor, a bird-human hybrid who is a clone of Thomas Edison. Hints about The Inventor were already being dropped in the show's early episodes, and with the Season 1 finale now heavily hinting that Kamala is a mutant, the possibility of seeing that onscreen definitely exists.

"We've been talking about it for some time," co-creator Sana Amanat said of the mutant reveal. "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that."

"Is she a mutant, question mark?" Amanat continued. "I don't know. I don't know, guys! All I know is that we use the word 'mutation', and that's all I can say. I will say, I think this is opening up doors for a lot of great storytelling, obviously, as a huge fan, um... of the word 'mutation.' I'm really happy about it."

Would you want to see Ms. Marvel and Wolverine team up in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.