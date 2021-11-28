Marvel’s Eternals Director Reveals Photo From First Test Screening Which was Held in a Parking Lot

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Eternals, hit theaters at the beginning of the month and it has had a successful run at the box office. Despite having the lowest Rotten Tomatoes critics score of the franchise, the movie is doing well with moviegoers, currently earning an 80% audience score. ComicBook.com rated the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a massive undertaking with memorable performances and a messy plot.” The new movie was helmed by Academy Award-winner, Chloé Zhao, who took to Instagram this week to share a special throwback photo.

“Our first test screening for #Eternals back in august 2020… in a parking lot right off the highway because indoor screenings weren’t allowed at the time. Between traffic noises, helicopters and mosquitos we still had a great time and felt so grateful that an audience finally saw our movie on the big screen! I’d never take for granted that a little over a year later, Eternals was shown in theaters all around the world. Thank you to theater workers and owners everywhere for keeping our shared storytelling space open and safe. #grateful,” Zhao wrote. You can check out her photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com





Recently, Zhao said moviegoers — and moviemakers — must “watch and listen and learn” to see if there will be an Eternals sequel.

“I was encouraged to make a good standalone film, very encouraged to do that. I think now the film belongs to you, not me, and we want to see how this child grows in this scary, wild, and beautiful world,” Zhao told JoBlo when asked about her Marvel return. “And then we need to watch and listen and learn and then see where we go from there. But I think, maybe I’m wrong about this, but I feel like filmmakers, it doesn’t matter what genre, they tend to make the same movie over and over and over (laughs).”

Zhao added: “There’s certain themes, there’s certain things that I would keep pushing, I’m very happy to go back to make films with five people again.”

Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sesri, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals is still playing in theaters.