Marvel’s Eternals First Look Revealed

Moments after visual development maestro Andy Parks unveiled the first look at Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) facing off against Taskmaster in Black Widow, another piece of key art has started making the rounds online giving us our first look at Marvel’s Eternals. In the piece of art, which you can see in its full glory below, larger-than-life Celestials can be seen walking over the surface of the planet, though it’s unclear which planet it is exactly.

As you may know by now, Celestial play an integral role in the creation The Eternals, creating both them and rival group The Deviants. Though it was unclear what the plans for the Celestials were in this film in particular, the concept art would seem to hint that we’re getting a full original story for both the Eternals and Deviants.

So far in the MCU, we’ve seen Celestials teased in both Guardians of the Galaxy films. In the first of two, Knowhere is the severed head of an ancient Celestial and we saw another Celestial, Eson the Searcher, razing a planet in a clip shown by The Collector (Benicio Del Toro). In Vol. 2, Kurt Russell’s Ego was also retconned into a Celestial.

The Eternals is set to be helmed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder n November 5, 2021.