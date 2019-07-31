Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are Happy She’s in Marvel’s Eternals

The star-studded cast of Marvel’s Eternals was confirmed at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, including Angelina Jolie as Thena. In a recent interview with People, Jolie spoke about the early response to her taking on the role — particularly from her six children.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie said of her children, whose ages range from 17 to 11.

In the comics, Thena is a prolific warrior and leader of the Eternals, and it sounds like Jolie is taking her preparation for the role seriously, with “everything from swords to ballet.”

“She’s a warrior,” Jolie added. “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

The Eternals will also star Salma Hayak as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. The film will be directed by The Rider’s Chloe Zhao, with a script from Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

“I think Chloe is going to make a special Marvel film.” Jolie revealed. “With all the love and respect for the others and what makes them work, we hope to add something new.”

While it will be over a year until Eternals hits the big screen, it sounds like they will make a unique impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

