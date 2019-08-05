Captain Marvel’s Gemma Chan in Talks to Join Marvel’s Eternals

A Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran could be joining Marvel’s Eternals. According to a new report from Variety, Gemma Chan, who previously played the Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, is in talks to join the upcoming sci-fi epic. It is currently unknown if Chan would also be portraying Minn-Erva in Eternals, with some sources reportedly suggesting that she could be playing a completely different role.

Chan is also known for her work in Humans and the Crazy Rich Asians franchise. Her role as Captain Marvel‘s Minn-Erva was largely well-received by fans, even though her character appeared to meet her demise in the film’s third act.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s amazing to be part of a project where people are so dedicated and so knowledgeable and they really, they know their stuff,” Chan told ComicBook.com during Captain Marvel‘s press tour. “They know the history and the evolution of each of the characters, through all the different iterations through the comics, it’s amazing, it’s amazing to see that passion and that love for these characters. There’s a bit of pressure as well, like you wanna kinda live up to their expectation. Hopefully we do.”

If Chan joins The Eternals, her castmates will include Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. The film will be directed by The Rider’s Chloe Zhao, with a script from Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

What do you think of Gemma Chan possibly joining Eternals? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.