Marvel’s Eternals First Look at Angelina Jolie and More in Costume Revealed

The Eternals is going to be one of the first films to be released in Marvel’s Phase Four, and set photos have been emerging ever since the film went into production. We’ve gotten a glimpse at Gemma Chan as Sersi and Richard Madden as Ikaris as well as Babylon and the Tomb of the Space Gods, a location that first appeared in the very first Eternals comic. The latest image shows Angelina Jolie, the iconic actor who was just seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, rocking her costume as Thena, who originally served as the Greek goddess Athena’s personal representative on Earth. The image was recently shared online by Daily Mail:

Angelina Jolie dons tight gold suit and blonde wig as Thena in FIRST LOOK at Marvel’s The Eternals https://t.co/VKcSk8BnQ2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 7, 2019

As you can see, the images of Jolie are a little fuzzy, but she seems to be enjoying herself on set in her warrior-like garb. The article also shows images of Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a sneak peek at Jolie. Back in September, some more photos were released that revealed the actor in her blonde wig.

During the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Jolie revealed how excited she was to be a part of the upcoming film.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie explained. “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.