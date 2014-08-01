Marvel’s Groot Trends After Cat With the Same Name Garners Twitter’s Attention
Everybody loves the Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, so it's no surprise to see the Marvel character currently trending on Twitter. While some fans are a bit confused as to why the character is a hot topic on the social media site today, it appears the trend has nothing to do with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After some digging, it looks like a cat named Groot introduced himself to other pets on Twitter, which led to many other animals responding by saying "hi" to the kitty. This appears to have gained some traction and now the Marvel character is also getting some love on Twitter.
"Hi Twitter! I’m Groot the #cat, and I’m looking for new paw pals," @GrootRogue wrote. You can check out the post that started it all below:
Hi Twitter! I’m Groot the #cat, and I’m looking for new paw pals 🐱 pic.twitter.com/vWRyItxEq7— Rogue & Groot (@GrootRogue) January 2, 2021
Now, many people are sharing photos of their own pets named Groot while Marvel fans struggle to figure out why the character is trending. You can check out the hodgepodge of Groot posts below…
You Love to See It
wait. stop. Groot is trending?
that makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/EKkZ74yd6Q— Ethan Simmie (@life__of__ethan) January 2, 2021
Epic Throwback
#Groot I always 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 at this scene pic.twitter.com/tLKEr8Ej9q— Michael Campbell (@michael24377912) January 2, 2021
Sorry to Say
so there’s me thinking Groot is trending because of Groot being amazing, but no it’s a bunch of peoples cats— ren♊️ (@renrengem) January 2, 2021
Dogs, Too
baby groot 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/bABZDZIb3Q— Melissa Mae (@MelMae__) January 2, 2021
Uh Oh
Idk why Groot is trending, but that's pretty cursed ngl pic.twitter.com/RRaMb2D8jy— EJtcbGRAY (@EJtcbGRAY) January 2, 2021
Facts
can we all agree that Groot turning his own hand into the handle for Stormbreaker to save Thor’s life is one of the most selfless acts ever committed in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/5xSGT93Pmj— Ethan Simmie (@life__of__ethan) January 2, 2021
More Dogs
Well since Groot is trending here’s my baby boy #Groot The #BlueHeeler #CujoWise #Cujo ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/fLWw8Jb2cj— Notorious Harambe💚 (@Faln2DarkAngel) January 2, 2021
We Love Range
baby yoda and baby groot are both absolutely adorable but they could also kill you without any big effort. the duality https://t.co/5hyUeH6z2h— love, sophie (@polarilouist) January 2, 2021
Iconic Moment
「I am groot」— 柳生玄十郎 (@genjyuro) January 2, 2021
「I am Steve Rogers」#ヒーローの想いはつながる#ワンダヴィジョンキャンペーン pic.twitter.com/6VcMX7m12R
BRB Crying
Groot and Rocket is a great father son relationship...family isn’t made from blood but by bond. pic.twitter.com/6KadCDFhn1— teatime75 (@teatime75) January 2, 2021