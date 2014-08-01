Marvel’s Groot Trends After Cat With the Same Name Garners Twitter’s Attention

Everybody loves the Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, so it's no surprise to see the Marvel character currently trending on Twitter. While some fans are a bit confused as to why the character is a hot topic on the social media site today, it appears the trend has nothing to do with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After some digging, it looks like a cat named Groot introduced himself to other pets on Twitter, which led to many other animals responding by saying "hi" to the kitty. This appears to have gained some traction and now the Marvel character is also getting some love on Twitter.

"Hi Twitter! I’m Groot the #cat, and I’m looking for new paw pals," @GrootRogue wrote. You can check out the post that started it all below:

Hi Twitter! I’m Groot the #cat, and I’m looking for new paw pals 🐱 pic.twitter.com/vWRyItxEq7 — Rogue & Groot (@GrootRogue) January 2, 2021

Now, many people are sharing photos of their own pets named Groot while Marvel fans struggle to figure out why the character is trending. You can check out the hodgepodge of Groot posts below…